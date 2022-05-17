Section23 Selects Optima Living to Operate The Edward

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Section23 Developments ("Section23"), a boutique real estate developer specializing in architecture, land development and housing is pleased to announce it has reached an agreement with Optima Living ("Optima"), to operate THE EDWARD, Section23's ultimate luxury independent living retirement community. Optima owns and operates independent living, assisted living, and supportive living communities in Western Canada.

Conceived by Section23, The Edward brings a whole new calibre of independent seniors' living community to Calgary. The Edward supports seniors to live a healthy, active, and engaged lifestyle in a welcoming community. The Edward offers five-star resort-style amenities to residents who value personalized services, secure surroundings, enriched experiences, and comfortable, design-forward spaces. The Edward also offers a personal concierge, salon and spa, luxury transportation and many support services, including customized care services.

Chris Plosz, Section23's President, says "The selection of Optima Living as the operator for The Edward was based on its experience and proven track record in the professional management of 18 retirement communities in Western Canada. We are very excited to work with Optima Living to build on the success of The Edward to date."

"We are very excited to welcome The Edward to the Optima family and will fulfill our mission of providing intimate, home-style living for seniors by providing the best quality of life," said Ali Shivji, Principal, Optima Living. "Our goal is to enable each resident to experience a full and independent lifestyle."

The Edward is located at 3023 16th Street SW, in the established inner-city neighbourhood of South Calgary, with the Marda Loop business district nearby. The Edward is also uniquely positioned adjacent to the cSPACE King Edward arts hub - redeveloped from the former King Edward School, a historic sandstone Calgary landmark.

The Edward is a bright, contemporary building equipped with every amenity imaginable. It features five levels of concrete construction, one level of underground parking, and ninety residential suites for lease, ranging in size from 390 sq.ft. to 1,085 sq.ft.. The Edward's suites are designed for maximum comfort and livability. Each studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom suite includes a full compact European-style kitchen. All suites are individually temperature controlled (both heat and cooling) and feature a comfortable living space to relax and welcome guests. Many suites offer downtown views and private balconies or patios.

Connection to the outdoors and to the larger cSPACE community is encouraged with a collection of patios, rooftop gardens, landscaped courtyards, and intimate conversation areas. The Edward also features an elegant lobby lounge, piano bar, theatre, creative arts studio, wellness centre, salon and spa, and fitness centre.

The Edward offers residents an exceptional culinary experience with flexible dining times and a choice of dining locations, including an upscale restaurant, private dining room and casual bistro. Meals are made with fresh, farm-to-table, local ingredients, and are crafted by a culinary team straight out of luxury hotel kitchens.

To learn more about The Edward or to book a private tour, call 403.265.3023.

Visit https://edwardliving.com/

About Section23 Developments

Section23 Developments is a Calgary-based diversified real estate collective specializing in residential design, land development and housing, with a track record spanning more than three decades. Section23's roots go back to 1923 with the establishment of Ollerenshaw Ranch in what is now southeast Calgary. Over the past thirty years, the family's business and land holdings have transitioned from those traditional roots towards the areas of residential architecture and suburban land development. Section23 Developments is also the proud owner of Baywest Homes, and the developer of Rangeview, Calgary's First Garden-To-Table community in southeast Calgary. Visit https://section23.com/

About Optima Living

For the past 15 years, Optima Living has established a strong reputation as an owner and operator of seniors' residential communities located in Western Canada. These communities range from Independent to Assisted Living, Long Term Care to Memory Care Living and Residential Mental Health. Optima Living currently operates more than 1,200 beds in 18 communities across Alberta and B.C. Optima Living believes what sets it apart is the unique culture the company works to create in all its seniors' residential communities, as stated in its North Star - Let us welcome you home. https://www.optimaliving.ca.

