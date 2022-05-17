Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2022 | 17:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of 4C Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (240/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that 4C Group AB, company registration number
556706-0412, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that 4C Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be May 24, 2022 

The company has 31,062,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               4C           
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 33,919,142       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017936891      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             257790         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556706-0412       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name   
----------------
10  Technology
----------------
1010 Technology
----------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from May 24, 2022 up to and including
May 25, 2022, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering
have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For
further information, see page 20 and 86 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528
00 399
