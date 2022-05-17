Dufry International AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Ordinary General Meeting of Dufry AG was held at the offices of Dufry AG at Brunngässlein 12, 4052 Basel, Switzerland, on May 17, 2022 at 08:15 hrs. The meeting was held without the presence of shareholders based on Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 issued by the Swiss Federal Council on measures to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) of June 19, 2020. The total number of shares represented at the meeting amounted to 57,582,071 shares (corresponding to 63.41% of the total share capital of Dufry AG); the meeting was validly convened and constituted. The Shareholders resolved as follows:
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dufry International AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|www.dufry.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1354909
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1354909 17.05.2022