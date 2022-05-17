Waterman Capital Partners will Attend Davos 2022

BARBADOS, WEST INDIES / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / On Tuesday 17th May, Waterman Capital Partners, the international wealth management company announced they will be attending the World Economic Forum annual meeting 2022 in Davos. The company seeks to develop a further understanding of the macro trends which will dictate the global economic landscape over the next 12 months.

David Taylor, Senior Analyst at Waterman Capital Partners stated "Macroeconomic trends move asset prices for two reasons. They influence investors' attitudes towards risk and they affect the risk-neutral expected payoff of securities. Our main objective is to ensure we remain on our growth trajectory as success breeds complacency and complacency breeds failure. We want to ensure we maintain our edge in the financial markets and the best way to bet against the consensus and win is to remain ahead of the curve. Information, timing and action are the only three things you need in order to make consistent returns in the financial markets. Using our proprietary fintech solutions we are able to receive and analyze various forms of data which dictate price action and allow us to maneuver effectively in the markets and safeguard our clients' capital. These tech solutions help us understand cause and effect. Although attending events such as the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos allows us to gain an edge by understanding the macroeconomic landscape through a different lens and enabling us to position our clients in growth sectors which are most likely to see the greatest inflow of institutional capital and in turn causing asset prices to rise."

Waterman Capital Partners has consistently outperformed the markets since inception in 2016. Their team are industry leaders with over 80 years' experience in the US capital markets.

Media Contact



Name: Samantha Rowe

Email: Press@watermancapital.com

Company: Waterman Capital Partners

Email: Info@watermancapital.com

Website: watermancapital.com

SOURCE: Waterman Capital Partners

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701743/Waterman-Capital-Partners-will-Attend-Davos-2022