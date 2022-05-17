Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:03 Uhr
0,815 Euro
-0,020
-2,40 %
Dow Jones News
17.05.2022 | 18:10
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Change in Top Management 17-May-2022 / 16:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Change in Top Management

DATE: May 17, 2022

Mrs. Ebru Edin currently the Executive Vice President in charge of Corporate Investment Banking and Global Markets has decided to leave her position as of June 1st. Mrs. Edin's responsibilities will be assumed by Mr. Mahmut Akten currently in charge of Retail Banking.

The Executive Vice President in charge of Retail Banking will be assumed by Mrs. Ceren Acer Kezik who is currently the Director of Mass Banking Marketing Department .

In addition, there will be a new role of Executive Vice President in charge of Payment Systems will be established within the Top Management Organization Chart and Mr. Çagri Süzer will assume this position.

The afore mentioned appointments will become effective following the completion of the necessary legal procedures which are expected to be completed by June 1, 2022.

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 162347 
EQS News ID:  1354903 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354903&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2022 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
