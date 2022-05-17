Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - AMZ SHIFU Justin Cao, has announced an Exclusive Private Label SHIFU Mentorship to help people build and grow a business online. It is an annual mentorship program consisting of a personalized one-year roadmap and hands-on guidance on product research and access to an insider network on sourcing, marketing, sales, review automation, system, and teambuilding structure for business acquisitions.





7-Figures SHIFU team entails interactive coaching from Justin Cao and his team to enable aspiring FBA sellers to build a known brand on Amazon, build the company's ecosystem and a system of operations, and scale to Shopify, Walmart, Etsy, and further beyond Amazon.

Book a call with AMZ SHIFU here: https://www.amzshifu.com/contact

AMZ SHIFU is an exclusive private label mentorship program for people who want to build an online brand. The mentorship provides step-by-step guidance on building a sustainable business online and scaling it. They teach how to work with Amazon and offer continuous support along the way.

In addition, they offer exclusive perks and membership opportunities, including insider knowledge, proven strategies, team accountability, and insider pricing and resources when it comes to sourcing, pricing, and shipping. They also provide top-tier influencer marketing that attracts traffic to Amazon & online stores while increasing brand authority and conversion rate to help new Amazon private label sellers stand out among the competition.

AMZ SHIFU can be reached out via the following contact details:

Name: Justin Cao

Email: justincao1996@gmail.com

Website: https://www.amzshifu.com/

