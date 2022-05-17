Les Agences de Papa

17-May-2022 / 21:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release - 17 May 2022 VERSITY presales soon to be SOLD OUT, Les Agences de Papa's metaverse project attracts! Launched by Les Agences de Papa, a company listed on Euronext Access+ ( MLPAP ), the world's first Metaverse linked to real estate and its ecosystem is called VERSITY. Despite a degraded economic context on the cryptocurrency market, Les Agences de Papa continues to move forward and could announce in the next few days the closing of its pre-sales. Indeed, the entire offer is about to be fully booked in record time with a significant oversubscription. What is VERSITY? The ambition of Les Agences de Papa has always been to be an alternative to traditional real estate. By using web 3.0 and the metaverse as a support for reality, the startup is preparing the future of real estate. Versity will allow everyone to explore and interact in a virtual world to improve the services offered to customers and real estate professionals. The goal is to give all users more transparency about the real estate environment, easy and secure access to more information about properties and services, and thus to facilitate more accurate and faster buying decisions. Pre-sales closing soon Despite a context on the cryptocurrency markets that is not very favorable to new projects, Les Agences de Papa proves once again that fatality is not part of their lexical field. After only a few days, the startup is on track to announce the closing of its pre-sales. The over-subscription caused by many expressions of interest from investors will allow them to select and finalize the last pre-sales contracts in addition to those already signed, and then close the pre-sales limited to 4.1 million euros. This enthusiasm gives a very encouraging perspective on the public ICO that will be launched soon. Teddy Riner, always close to Les Agences de Papa As has been the case since the beginning of Les Agences de Papa's adventure, its ambassador, Teddy Riner, follows all the startup's developments very closely and with involvement. The new page that is opening with the launch of the Versity metaverse is obviously no exception. His presence as close as possible to the teams can only add weight to the development and launch of the first real estate metaverse, Versity. Next step: ICO As previously announced, Les Agences de Papa will soon announce the launch of their public ICO where anyone can also acquire the project's utility tokens and thus actively participate in its success. Three rounds are planned for this ICO, the details of which will be published in a future release. This operation will not require a capital increase and its implementation will be non-dilutive for the shareholders of Les Agences de Papa. Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez - founders of Les Agences de Papa: "We have measured since the middle of 2021, the incredible opportunity offered by web 3.0 and the metaverse to continue the revolution of the real estate transaction. Our goal is to continue to create tools that will facilitate all the steps involved in the acquisition of a property and much more. Thanks to Versity we are taking a new step that will allow us to enter the new era of real estate." About Les Agences de Papa: Les Agences de Papa is an independent digital real estate network, created in 2019 by 2 dad entrepreneurs from Nice, Nicolas Fratini and Frédéric Ibanez. The company proposes a unique and differentiating offer, based on the concept of a 100% digital real estate agency with a fixed commission. www.lesagencesdepapa.fr Contacts Les Agences de Papa ACTIFIN Isabelle DRAY ACTIFIN Loris DAOUGABEL ACTIFIN Jean-Yves BARBARA Presse Financière Presse Corporate Relations Investisseurs idray@actifin.fr ldaougabel@actifin.fr jybarbara@actifin.fr Tél.: 01 56 88 11 11 Tél.: 01 56 88 11 11 Tél.: 01 56 88 11 11 Regulatory filing PDF file



