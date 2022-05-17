Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceuticals company primarily focussed on the development of novel immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce the development of novel dual-acting AccumTM-linked protein vaccine, AccuVAC-PTE7, dedicated to protect from cervical cancer (prophylactic vaccine) or to treat (therapeutic vaccine) patients with pre-established cervical tumors.

The protection from cervical cancer can currently only be achieved with the use of Gardasil-9 or Cervarix, two vaccines directed against the L1 proteins of HPV. However, there is currently no cure for patients with established cervical cancer and the clinical trials conducted so far with both the E6 and E7 proteins were highly disappointing.

Since the AccumTM molecule was previously shown to significantly enhance the immunogenicity of various proteins, the Defence team engineered a novel protein-based vaccine targeting the oncogenic protein E7 normally used by HPV to transform healthy cells into an outgrowing tumor. Pre-clinical studies conducted on this new vaccine, AccuVAC-PTE7, not only provide a 100% protection from cervical cancer if delivered prophylactically (e.g. before tumor growth), but also show potent anti-tumoral effects against established tumors when combined with various immune-checkpoint blockers such as anti-PD-1, anti-CTLA4 or anti-CD47.

"The idea of having a dual-acting vaccine targeting cervical cancer capable of both protecting and treating patients from cervical cancer is a giant step in the field of cancer vaccines. In addition, this vaccine contains a single protein, the E7, which makes it easier to manufacture and use compared to a mix of 9 proteins as provided by the Gardasil-9 product," says Mr. Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global HPV vaccine market size was valued at $3.80 Bn in 2019 & is projected to reach $12.69 Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of 16.3%.

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124404