

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to sink 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year after expanding 1.1 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will provide final March figures for industrial production; in February, output was up 2.0 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.



Australia will see April results for the leading economic index from Westpac, as well as Q1 data for wages. In March, the economic index rose 0.3 percent on month. Wage prices are expected to gain 0.8 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year after rising 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.3 percent on year in the previous three months.



China will see April numbers for its house price index; in March, prices were up 1.5 percent on year.







