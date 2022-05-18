DJ TUI AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 425 million to further reduce government financing

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 425 million to further reduce government financing 18-May-2022 / 00:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG places new shares from cash capital increase with gross proceeds of approximately EUR 425 million to further reduce government financing Inside Information according to Article 17 MAR and Article 17 of UK MAR This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended, and the Prospectus Regulation EU 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law of the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 or otherwise. Hanover, 17 May 2022. TUI AG (the "Company", ISIN DE000TUAG000) has successfully placed 162,291,441 new no-par value ordinary registered shares ("New Shares") with institutional investors at a placement price of EUR 2.62 per new share by way of an accelerated bookbuilding, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 425 million. The Company will increase its current share capital by approximately 10% from EUR 1,622,914,412.00 to EUR 1,785,205,853.00 through a partial exercise of its authorised capital. Shareholders' subscription rights were excluded. The New Shares shall be admitted without a prospectus to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the FCA in the form of depositary interests and to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange as well as to the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Hannover Stock Exchange and are expected to be, included and admitted to trading on the Open Market segment (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with trading over the electronic platform Xetra on or around 24 May 2022. Delivery of the New Shares to investors is expected to occur on 24 May 2022. The Company has agreed to a lock-up of 90 days, subject to customary exceptions.

ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, + 44 (0)1293 645 925 Corporate Finance & Controlling + 49 (0)511 566 1425 Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations + 49 (0)511 566 1435 Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1293 645 823 James Trimble, Investor Relations Manager + 44 (0)1582 315 293 Stefan Keese, Investor Relations Manager (Retail Investors) + 49 (0)511 566 1387 Media Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations + 49 (0)511 566 6024

