- (PLX AI) - Calliditas Q1 sales amounted to SEK 49.7 million, whereof TARPEYO net sales amounted to SEK 18.0 million.
- • Operating loss amounted to SEK 208.4 million and SEK 150.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
- • Loss per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.95 and SEK 2.62 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
- • Cash amounted to SEK 825.4 million and SEK 867.3 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
