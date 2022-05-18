Freudenberg Medical, a manufacturer of medical and pharmaceutical devices, components and tubing, has introduced HelixFlex, a high purity thermoplastic elastomer TPE tubing designed for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications. This is an expanded offering from Freudenberg, adding to its existing pharma product portfolio of silicone tubing and fluid transfer products for bioprocessing, drug and vaccine manufacturing, filling and sampling, peristaltic pumping, laboratory, and medical device applications.

TPE tubing is ideal for pharmaceutical bioprocessing applications because it can be welded to existing tubing lines, and heat-sealed to allow for easy, fast and safe fluid handling, transport, and transfer in biopharma processes. TPE tubing from Freudenberg also offers many different sterilization options including autoclave, gamma irradiation, x-ray, and e-beam. Additionally, TPE tubing is a more environmentally friendly option than silicone and can be recycled.

"Silicone has always been the gold standard for biopharma applications, but with silicone material in short supply over the past few years Freudenberg wanted to offer global customers another single-use tubing alternative," said David Schwass, Director Sales Marketing Biopharm at Freudenberg Medical.

"We are proud to launch our new HelixFlex standard and off-the-shelf tubing product line, which combines all benefits in one product its weldable, sealable, translucent, and can be used in peristaltic pumping applications," states Rudi Gall, General Manager Director Corporate Marketing at Freudenberg Medical. "With HelixFlex we complement our silicone-based HelixMark and PharmaFocus Premium tubing lines and therefore continue our journey of providing additional products and technologies to our pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers as a one-stop-shop. HelixFlex is the next critical milestone in that endeavor, but we promise more news to come soon from Freudenberg Medical."

HelixFlex is produced in a certified cleanroom and material certification and lot traceability is included in every package. Learn more about HelixFlex TPE Tubing.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, components, and pharmaceutical tubing. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 2,100 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from precision molded components and tubing to drug coatings, finished devices, composite catheter shafts and hypotubes for minimally invasive, handheld, and catheter-based devices. https://www.freudenbergmedical.de/en/

