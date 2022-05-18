- (PLX AI) - Air France-KLM and CMA CGM join forces and sign a major long-term strategic partnership in global air cargo.
- • Air France-KLM and CMA CGM to jointly sell their air freight capacity
- • Air France-KLM says CMA CGM has the firm intention to take up to 9% of Air France-KLM's ex-post share capital
- • This investment could be made as part of the contemplated capital increase of Air France-KLM
- • Air France-KLM and CMA CGM will join and exclusively operate the full-freighter aircraft capacity of the respective airlines consisting initially of a fleet of 10 full-freighter aircraft, and an additional combined 12 aircraft on order
