Sembcorp has agreed to supply 33 MW of wind-solar hybrid power for Saint-Gobain's factories in India.From pv magazine India Sembcorp Energy India's step-down subsidiary, Green Infra Wind Energy Ltd (GIWEL), has signed a long-term wind-solar hybrid energy supply agreement with Saint-Gobain India, the India unit of French construction material supplier Saint-Gobain. Sembcorp will supply 33 MW of renewable power to Saint-Gobain's manufacturing facilities in Sriperumbudur, Perundurai, and Tiruvallur over a period of 25 years. GIWEL will develop the renewable power plant through a special purpose ...

