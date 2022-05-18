Ambient Photonics will build a fully automated manufacturing facility to produce solar cells for powering consumer electronics.From pv magazine USA Ambient Photonics secured $31 million in Series A financing for a solar cell production facility, led by Amazon through its Climate Pledge Fund, and Ecosystem Integrity Fund, Future Shape, and I Squared Capital also participating in the round. Ambient Photonics develops a unique low-light energy harvesting photovoltaic (PV) technology that the company reports can generate as much as three times more power than conventional technology. Its cells are ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...