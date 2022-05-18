UK solar specialist Lightsource is developing a 150 MW solar park at a fishery in Budai, in Taiwan's Chiayi county. Construction is expected to commence in June 2023.Lightsource bp, a unit of BP, will build a 150 MW solar park on around 200 fishery ponds in Budai, Chiayi county, in southwestern Taiwan. The company is co-developing the project with Germany's Green Rock Energy. They plan to start construction on the facility in June 2023. Lightsource said the project will be one of the largest fishery solar farms in Taiwan and will be able to generate 210,000 MWh per year. "Alongside providing ...

