Termination of trading with Inbank 2026 subordinated bonds

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-18 08:00 CEST -- AS Inbank subordinated bonds (ISIN code EE3300110964, ticker INBB070026A) will be redeemed early according to the Terms and Conditions as of May 19, 2022. Proceeding from the above, trading with aforementioned subordinated bonds of AS Inbank will be terminated as of Thursday, on May 19, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.