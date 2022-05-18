Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Filing of Proyecto Masa Valverde Technical Report

New Mineral Resource Estimate Included Significant Increase in Tonnage and Contained Copper

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or "the Company") (AIM:ATYM)(TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce the filing of a technical report ("Technical Report") for its 100% owned Proyecto Masa Valverde ("PMV"), which supports the increased Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that was announced by the Company on 5 April 2022.

PMV is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt of southern Spain approximately 28 km to the south of Atalaya's 15 Mtpa processing plant at Proyecto Riotinto. PMV consists of two mineralisation zones, Masa Valverde and Majadales, which are 1 km apart. As previously announced, the MRE represented a significant increase in tonnage and contained copper, silver and gold versus the prior estimate, with increases of 42%, 33%, 26% and 34%, respectively.

The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.atalayamining.com.

