- (PLX AI) - Better Collective Q1 revenue EUR 67.4 million vs. estimate EUR 68 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 23.1 million vs. estimate EUR 23 million
- • Q1 organic growth 44%
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 34%
- • Record financial performance in the quarter driven particularly by strong growth recorded across the US business, delivering 46% of group revenue in the quarter, which is 5x compared to Q1 2021, supported by the opening of New York state and the signing of a media partnership with New York Post, company says
BETTER COLLECTIVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de