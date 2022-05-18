Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

18 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 367.6483 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 370 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,950,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,141,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 862 365.50 08:14:57 00058938224TRLO0 LSE 477 365.50 08:14:57 00058938223TRLO0 LSE 684 365.00 08:18:02 00058938402TRLO0 LSE 55 365.00 08:18:02 00058938404TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 08:18:02 00058938403TRLO0 LSE 425 364.50 08:29:53 00058939077TRLO0 LSE 600 364.50 08:29:53 00058939076TRLO0 LSE 196 364.50 08:29:53 00058939075TRLO0 LSE 146 364.50 08:29:53 00058939074TRLO0 LSE 1561 364.00 08:42:05 00058939789TRLO0 LSE 244 363.50 08:51:21 00058940166TRLO0 LSE 700 363.50 09:02:13 00058940718TRLO0 LSE 633 365.50 09:16:09 00058941548TRLO0 LSE 1518 365.00 09:16:09 00058941549TRLO0 LSE 804 365.00 09:16:09 00058941551TRLO0 LSE 600 365.00 09:16:09 00058941550TRLO0 LSE 200 366.50 09:22:45 00058942125TRLO0 LSE 1200 366.50 09:22:45 00058942126TRLO0 LSE 175 366.50 09:22:45 00058942127TRLO0 LSE 953 366.00 09:22:48 00058942130TRLO0 LSE 400 366.00 09:22:48 00058942129TRLO0 LSE 162 365.50 09:25:49 00058942252TRLO0 LSE 413 365.50 09:25:49 00058942253TRLO0 LSE 1424 365.50 09:26:50 00058942289TRLO0 LSE 279 365.50 09:26:50 00058942288TRLO0 LSE 422 365.50 09:26:50 00058942287TRLO0 LSE 137 365.50 09:26:50 00058942286TRLO0 LSE 244 365.00 09:31:05 00058942428TRLO0 LSE 144 365.00 09:31:05 00058942430TRLO0 LSE 472 365.00 09:31:05 00058942429TRLO0 LSE 627 365.00 09:31:24 00058942442TRLO0 LSE 31 365.00 09:31:24 00058942441TRLO0 LSE 183 365.00 09:31:24 00058942443TRLO0 LSE 1186 365.00 09:36:57 00058942598TRLO0 LSE 255 365.00 09:36:57 00058942597TRLO0 LSE 1502 365.00 10:15:04 00058944100TRLO0 LSE 1589 365.00 10:15:04 00058944099TRLO0 LSE 1618 366.50 10:22:13 00058944448TRLO0 LSE 1527 366.00 10:22:25 00058944459TRLO0 LSE 400 366.50 10:27:15 00058944672TRLO0 LSE 1440 366.00 10:34:03 00058944912TRLO0 LSE 1365 366.00 10:34:03 00058944911TRLO0 LSE 1386 365.50 10:36:55 00058945093TRLO0 LSE 10 366.50 10:49:37 00058945479TRLO0 LSE 418 366.50 10:49:46 00058945489TRLO0 LSE 1140 366.50 10:49:46 00058945490TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 10:58:36 00058945698TRLO0 LSE 973 368.00 10:58:40 00058945700TRLO0 LSE 651 368.00 10:58:40 00058945699TRLO0 LSE 239 367.50 11:01:25 00058945794TRLO0 LSE 678 369.00 11:16:06 00058946327TRLO0 LSE 773 369.00 11:16:06 00058946328TRLO0 LSE 1052 369.50 11:24:56 00058946920TRLO0 LSE 415 369.50 11:24:56 00058946921TRLO0 LSE 400 369.50 11:26:06 00058946961TRLO0 LSE 675 369.50 11:26:06 00058946962TRLO0 LSE 833 369.00 11:30:02 00058947123TRLO0 LSE 485 369.00 11:30:02 00058947122TRLO0 LSE 547 369.50 11:52:46 00058947854TRLO0 LSE 768 369.50 11:52:46 00058947855TRLO0 LSE 34 369.00 11:57:02 00058947937TRLO0 LSE 920 369.00 11:58:02 00058947978TRLO0 LSE 449 369.00 11:58:02 00058947977TRLO0 LSE 1138 369.00 11:58:02 00058947976TRLO0 LSE 143 369.00 11:58:02 00058947975TRLO0 LSE 1513 368.50 11:58:02 00058947979TRLO0 LSE 508 368.00 12:39:54 00058949644TRLO0 LSE 798 368.00 12:39:54 00058949646TRLO0 LSE 294 368.00 12:39:54 00058949645TRLO0 LSE 156 370.00 12:45:19 00058949803TRLO0 LSE 220 370.00 12:45:19 00058949804TRLO0 LSE 267 370.00 12:45:19 00058949805TRLO0 LSE 1637 369.50 12:48:19 00058949860TRLO0 LSE 1117 369.50 12:48:19 00058949862TRLO0 LSE 299 369.50 12:48:19 00058949861TRLO0 LSE 136 369.50 13:21:50 00058950866TRLO0 LSE 211 369.50 13:21:50 00058950869TRLO0 LSE 600 369.50 13:21:50 00058950868TRLO0 LSE 511 369.50 13:21:50 00058950867TRLO0 LSE 1367 369.00 13:22:31 00058950892TRLO0 LSE 1385 368.50 13:22:32 00058950893TRLO0 LSE 1511 368.00 13:43:02 00058951616TRLO0 LSE 196 368.00 13:43:02 00058951615TRLO0 LSE 1218 368.00 13:43:02 00058951614TRLO0 LSE 1443 367.50 13:43:02 00058951617TRLO0 LSE 341 366.50 14:02:36 00058952263TRLO0 LSE 1206 366.50 14:02:36 00058952262TRLO0 LSE 1610 368.00 14:27:22 00058953071TRLO0 LSE 1732 368.00 14:27:22 00058953070TRLO0 LSE 457 368.00 14:27:22 00058953069TRLO0 LSE 526 368.00 14:27:22 00058953073TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 14:27:22 00058953072TRLO0 LSE 1556 368.50 14:35:14 00058953630TRLO0 LSE 677 369.50 14:42:26 00058954259TRLO0 LSE 99 369.50 14:42:26 00058954261TRLO0 LSE 820 369.50 14:42:26 00058954260TRLO0 LSE 519 370.00 14:43:47 00058954394TRLO0 LSE 400 370.00 14:43:47 00058954395TRLO0 LSE 1569 370.00 14:45:57 00058954515TRLO0 LSE 1511 369.50 14:52:24 00058954908TRLO0 LSE 853 369.50 14:52:24 00058954907TRLO0 LSE 677 369.50 14:52:24 00058954906TRLO0 LSE 551 369.50 14:55:02 00058955100TRLO0 LSE 861 369.50 14:55:02 00058955099TRLO0 LSE 243 369.00 15:00:19 00058955420TRLO0 LSE 254 369.00 15:00:19 00058955419TRLO0 LSE 1089 369.00 15:00:19 00058955418TRLO0 LSE 921 369.50 15:09:19 00058955999TRLO0 LSE 1588 369.50 15:09:19 00058955998TRLO0 LSE 687 369.50 15:09:19 00058956000TRLO0 LSE 400 369.00 15:23:10 00058956951TRLO0 LSE 86 369.00 15:23:10 00058956950TRLO0 LSE 464 369.00 15:24:17 00058957038TRLO0 LSE 400 369.00 15:24:17 00058957037TRLO0 LSE 1391 368.50 15:26:54 00058957207TRLO0 LSE 1077 368.50 15:26:54 00058957206TRLO0 LSE 15 368.50 15:26:54 00058957205TRLO0 LSE 361 368.50 15:26:54 00058957204TRLO0 LSE 640 368.50 15:32:26 00058957679TRLO0 LSE 476 368.50 15:32:26 00058957678TRLO0 LSE 201 368.50 15:32:26 00058957677TRLO0 LSE 70 367.50 15:35:14 00058957841TRLO0 LSE 400 368.00 15:43:06 00058958432TRLO0 LSE 300 368.00 15:43:06 00058958431TRLO0 LSE 5 368.00 15:43:06 00058958430TRLO0 LSE 560 368.00 15:43:06 00058958429TRLO0 LSE 28 368.00 15:43:06 00058958428TRLO0 LSE 503 367.50 15:45:11 00058958564TRLO0 LSE 110 367.50 15:45:11 00058958566TRLO0 LSE 680 367.50 15:45:25 00058958584TRLO0 LSE 1361 367.50 15:45:25 00058958586TRLO0 LSE 253 367.50 15:45:25 00058958585TRLO0 LSE 99 367.50 15:45:25 00058958587TRLO0 LSE 1387 368.50 15:59:12 00058959583TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 15:59:12 00058959582TRLO0 LSE 300 368.50 15:59:12 00058959581TRLO0 LSE 508 368.00 15:59:21 00058959594TRLO0 LSE 136 368.00 15:59:21 00058959593TRLO0 LSE 722 368.00 15:59:21 00058959592TRLO0 LSE 1357 368.00 15:59:21 00058959591TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 16:10:55 00058960535TRLO0 LSE 160 368.50 16:10:55 00058960534TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 16:11:26 00058960577TRLO0 LSE 83 368.50 16:11:56 00058960598TRLO0 LSE 400 368.50 16:11:56 00058960599TRLO0 LSE 77 368.50 16:12:56 00058960660TRLO0 LSE 1575 368.50 16:13:13 00058960705TRLO0 LSE 113 368.50 16:17:08 00058961161TRLO0 LSE 600 368.50 16:17:08 00058961160TRLO0 LSE 600 368.50 16:17:08 00058961159TRLO0 LSE 49 368.50 16:20:08 00058961510TRLO0 LSE 67 368.50 16:20:15 00058961520TRLO0 LSE 1272 368.50 16:21:15 00058961965TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com