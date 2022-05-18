Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:28 Uhr
4,240 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3004,50008:31
PR Newswire
18.05.2022 | 08:22
46 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 17

18 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 17 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 367.6483 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 370 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 363.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,950,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,141,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 17 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
862365.50 08:14:5700058938224TRLO0LSE
477365.50 08:14:5700058938223TRLO0LSE
684365.00 08:18:0200058938402TRLO0LSE
55365.00 08:18:0200058938404TRLO0LSE
600365.00 08:18:0200058938403TRLO0LSE
425364.50 08:29:5300058939077TRLO0LSE
600364.50 08:29:5300058939076TRLO0LSE
196364.50 08:29:5300058939075TRLO0LSE
146364.50 08:29:5300058939074TRLO0LSE
1561364.00 08:42:0500058939789TRLO0LSE
244363.50 08:51:2100058940166TRLO0LSE
700363.50 09:02:1300058940718TRLO0LSE
633365.50 09:16:0900058941548TRLO0LSE
1518365.00 09:16:0900058941549TRLO0LSE
804365.00 09:16:0900058941551TRLO0LSE
600365.00 09:16:0900058941550TRLO0LSE
200366.50 09:22:4500058942125TRLO0LSE
1200366.50 09:22:4500058942126TRLO0LSE
175366.50 09:22:4500058942127TRLO0LSE
953366.00 09:22:4800058942130TRLO0LSE
400366.00 09:22:4800058942129TRLO0LSE
162365.50 09:25:4900058942252TRLO0LSE
413365.50 09:25:4900058942253TRLO0LSE
1424365.50 09:26:5000058942289TRLO0LSE
279365.50 09:26:5000058942288TRLO0LSE
422365.50 09:26:5000058942287TRLO0LSE
137365.50 09:26:5000058942286TRLO0LSE
244365.00 09:31:0500058942428TRLO0LSE
144365.00 09:31:0500058942430TRLO0LSE
472365.00 09:31:0500058942429TRLO0LSE
627365.00 09:31:2400058942442TRLO0LSE
31365.00 09:31:2400058942441TRLO0LSE
183365.00 09:31:2400058942443TRLO0LSE
1186365.00 09:36:5700058942598TRLO0LSE
255365.00 09:36:5700058942597TRLO0LSE
1502365.00 10:15:0400058944100TRLO0LSE
1589365.00 10:15:0400058944099TRLO0LSE
1618366.50 10:22:1300058944448TRLO0LSE
1527366.00 10:22:2500058944459TRLO0LSE
400366.50 10:27:1500058944672TRLO0LSE
1440366.00 10:34:0300058944912TRLO0LSE
1365366.00 10:34:0300058944911TRLO0LSE
1386365.50 10:36:5500058945093TRLO0LSE
10366.50 10:49:3700058945479TRLO0LSE
418366.50 10:49:4600058945489TRLO0LSE
1140366.50 10:49:4600058945490TRLO0LSE
400368.50 10:58:3600058945698TRLO0LSE
973368.00 10:58:4000058945700TRLO0LSE
651368.00 10:58:4000058945699TRLO0LSE
239367.50 11:01:2500058945794TRLO0LSE
678369.00 11:16:0600058946327TRLO0LSE
773369.00 11:16:0600058946328TRLO0LSE
1052369.50 11:24:5600058946920TRLO0LSE
415369.50 11:24:5600058946921TRLO0LSE
400369.50 11:26:0600058946961TRLO0LSE
675369.50 11:26:0600058946962TRLO0LSE
833369.00 11:30:0200058947123TRLO0LSE
485369.00 11:30:0200058947122TRLO0LSE
547369.50 11:52:4600058947854TRLO0LSE
768369.50 11:52:4600058947855TRLO0LSE
34369.00 11:57:0200058947937TRLO0LSE
920369.00 11:58:0200058947978TRLO0LSE
449369.00 11:58:0200058947977TRLO0LSE
1138369.00 11:58:0200058947976TRLO0LSE
143369.00 11:58:0200058947975TRLO0LSE
1513368.50 11:58:0200058947979TRLO0LSE
508368.00 12:39:5400058949644TRLO0LSE
798368.00 12:39:5400058949646TRLO0LSE
294368.00 12:39:5400058949645TRLO0LSE
156370.00 12:45:1900058949803TRLO0LSE
220370.00 12:45:1900058949804TRLO0LSE
267370.00 12:45:1900058949805TRLO0LSE
1637369.50 12:48:1900058949860TRLO0LSE
1117369.50 12:48:1900058949862TRLO0LSE
299369.50 12:48:1900058949861TRLO0LSE
136369.50 13:21:5000058950866TRLO0LSE
211369.50 13:21:5000058950869TRLO0LSE
600369.50 13:21:5000058950868TRLO0LSE
511369.50 13:21:5000058950867TRLO0LSE
1367369.00 13:22:3100058950892TRLO0LSE
1385368.50 13:22:3200058950893TRLO0LSE
1511368.00 13:43:0200058951616TRLO0LSE
196368.00 13:43:0200058951615TRLO0LSE
1218368.00 13:43:0200058951614TRLO0LSE
1443367.50 13:43:0200058951617TRLO0LSE
341366.50 14:02:3600058952263TRLO0LSE
1206 366.50 14:02:3600058952262TRLO0LSE
1610368.00 14:27:2200058953071TRLO0LSE
1732368.00 14:27:2200058953070TRLO0LSE
457368.00 14:27:2200058953069TRLO0LSE
526368.00 14:27:2200058953073TRLO0LSE
400368.00 14:27:2200058953072TRLO0LSE
1556368.50 14:35:1400058953630TRLO0LSE
677369.50 14:42:2600058954259TRLO0LSE
99369.50 14:42:2600058954261TRLO0LSE
820369.50 14:42:2600058954260TRLO0LSE
519370.00 14:43:4700058954394TRLO0LSE
400370.00 14:43:4700058954395TRLO0LSE
1569370.00 14:45:5700058954515TRLO0LSE
1511369.50 14:52:2400058954908TRLO0LSE
853369.50 14:52:2400058954907TRLO0LSE
677369.50 14:52:2400058954906TRLO0LSE
551369.50 14:55:0200058955100TRLO0LSE
861369.50 14:55:0200058955099TRLO0LSE
243369.00 15:00:1900058955420TRLO0LSE
254369.00 15:00:1900058955419TRLO0LSE
1089369.00 15:00:1900058955418TRLO0LSE
921369.50 15:09:1900058955999TRLO0LSE
1588369.50 15:09:1900058955998TRLO0LSE
687369.50 15:09:1900058956000TRLO0LSE
400369.00 15:23:1000058956951TRLO0LSE
86369.00 15:23:1000058956950TRLO0LSE
464369.00 15:24:1700058957038TRLO0LSE
400369.00 15:24:1700058957037TRLO0LSE
1391368.50 15:26:5400058957207TRLO0LSE
1077368.50 15:26:5400058957206TRLO0LSE
15368.50 15:26:5400058957205TRLO0LSE
361368.50 15:26:5400058957204TRLO0LSE
640368.50 15:32:2600058957679TRLO0LSE
476368.50 15:32:2600058957678TRLO0LSE
201368.50 15:32:2600058957677TRLO0LSE
70367.50 15:35:1400058957841TRLO0LSE
400368.00 15:43:0600058958432TRLO0LSE
300368.00 15:43:0600058958431TRLO0LSE
5368.00 15:43:0600058958430TRLO0LSE
560368.00 15:43:0600058958429TRLO0LSE
28368.00 15:43:0600058958428TRLO0LSE
503367.50 15:45:1100058958564TRLO0LSE
110367.50 15:45:1100058958566TRLO0 LSE
680367.50 15:45:2500058958584TRLO0LSE
1361367.50 15:45:2500058958586TRLO0LSE
253367.50 15:45:2500058958585TRLO0LSE
99367.50 15:45:2500058958587TRLO0LSE
1387368.50 15:59:1200058959583TRLO0LSE
400368.50 15:59:1200058959582TRLO0LSE
300368.50 15:59:1200058959581TRLO0LSE
508368.00 15:59:2100058959594TRLO0LSE
136368.00 15:59:2100058959593TRLO0LSE
722368.00 15:59:2100058959592TRLO0LSE
1357368.00 15:59:2100058959591TRLO0LSE
400368.50 16:10:5500058960535TRLO0LSE
160368.50 16:10:5500058960534TRLO0LSE
400368.50 16:11:2600058960577TRLO0LSE
83368.50 16:11:5600058960598TRLO0LSE
400368.50 16:11:5600058960599TRLO0LSE
77368.50 16:12:5600058960660TRLO0LSE
1575368.50 16:13:1300058960705TRLO0LSE
113368.50 16:17:0800058961161TRLO0LSE
600368.50 16:17:0800058961160TRLO0LSE
600368.50 16:17:0800058961159TRLO0LSE
49368.50 16:20:0800058961510TRLO0LSE
67368.50 16:20:1500058961520TRLO0LSE
1272368.50 16:21:1500058961965TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
