

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitchells & Butlers PLC (MAB.L, MLB) reported that its half-year adjusted operating profit was 120 million pounds compared to a loss of 124 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share was 7.6 pence compared to a loss of 31.8 pence.



Pretax profit was 57 million pounds for the 28 weeks ended 9 April 2022 compared to a loss of 200 million pounds, last year. Profit per share was 7.7 pence compared to a loss of 33.0 pence.



Total revenue increased to 1.16 billion pounds from 219 million pounds, previous year. Compared to fiscal 2019, overall like-for-like sales growth was 1.0% in the first half period.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de