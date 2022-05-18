Purchase of own shares of AB "East West Agro"

From 2022-05-20 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "East West Agro" ORS (ISIN code LT0000132060) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2022-05-27. Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET. The price per share is EUR 13.00 The maximum number of shares to buy is 5 000 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: EWA1LOS7. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com