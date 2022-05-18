Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
18.05.2022 | 08:53
Purchase of own shares of AB "East West Agro"

From 2022-05-20 a purchase of own shares procedure for AB "East West Agro" ORS
(ISIN code LT0000132060) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is 2022-05-27.
Order entry until 15:30 EET. Uncross time - 15:45 EET.
The price per share is EUR 13.00
The maximum number of shares to buy is 5 000
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Order book: EWA1LOS7.





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
