Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B987 ISIN: SE0001174970 Ticker-Symbol: M4M 
Frankfurt
18.05.22
09:23 Uhr
19,330 Euro
-1,140
-5,57 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILLICOM INTERNATIONAL CELLULAR SA SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,47520,47008:59
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 09:41
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (160/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Millicom
International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) published on May 18, 2022. 

The Board of Directors of Millicom, with the support of the authorization from
the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 24, 2022, decided on a
rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for
every ten (10) share held. The subscription price is SEK 106 per share. The
scheduled Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Millicom (TIGO). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069541
MILLICOM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.