NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Millicom due to rights issue (160/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Millicom International Cellular S.A. (Millicom) published on May 18, 2022. The Board of Directors of Millicom, with the support of the authorization from the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on January 24, 2022, decided on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to seven (7) new shares for every ten (10) share held. The subscription price is SEK 106 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 20, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Millicom (TIGO). For more information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069541