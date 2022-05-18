DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 17-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 64.0099
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1297992
CODE: KRWL LN
ISIN: LU1900066975
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 162402 EQS News ID: 1355191 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355191&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 18, 2022 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)