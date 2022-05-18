DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)

DEALING DATE: 17-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 412.7968

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 143053

CODE: NRGW LN

ISIN: LU0533032776

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 162367 EQS News ID: 1355121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1355121&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2022 03:21 ET (07:21 GMT)