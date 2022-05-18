DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2022 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 17-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.8869
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19948779
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
