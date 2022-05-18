Anzeige
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 11:17
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB (77/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Wihlborgs Fastigheter AB's annual general
meeting, held on 26 April, 2022, the company will carry out a stock
split/reverse stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new
ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 WIHL    
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0011205194
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 20, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0018012635
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 23, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
