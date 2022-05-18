Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932100 ISIN: SE0000455057 Ticker-Symbol: 28F 
Frankfurt
18.05.22
09:09 Uhr
40,860 Euro
+0,160
+0,39 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,32041,61011:26
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 11:17
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Fastighets AB Balder (78/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Fastighets AB Balder's annual general meeting,
held on 12 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock
split in relations 6:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with
effect from May 25, 2022. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 BALD B   
Terms:                    Split: 6:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0000455057
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 24, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017832488
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 25, 2022
FASTIGHETS AB BALDER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.