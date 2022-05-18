Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Fastighets AB Balder (78/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Fastighets AB Balder's annual general meeting, held on 12 May, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split/reverse stock split in relations 6:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 25, 2022. The order book will not change. Short name: BALD B Terms: Split: 6:1 Current ISIN: SE0000455057 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 24, 2022 New ISIN code: SE0017832488 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 25, 2022