Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
WKN: 890808 ISIN: GB0004866223 Ticker-Symbol: 01K 
Frankfurt
18.05.22
11:01 Uhr
8,950 Euro
+0,100
+1,13 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,0509,65011:32
PR Newswire
18.05.2022 | 11:28
42 Leser
KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 18

18 May 2022

Keller Group plc (the "Company")
Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:30am on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

As announced on 1 February 2022, Nancy Tuor Moore, independent Non-executive Director and Chair of Keller's Environment Committee, having served on the Board for eight years, retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2022 AGM. Nancy was succeeded as Environment Committee Chair by Juan Hernández Abrams who, as previously announced, had joined the Board as an independent Non-executive Director on 1 February 2022.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total VotesVotes Withheld
1 - To receive the Report and Accounts57,525,01899.99%4,5500.01%57,529,56874,172
2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report52,806,87591.68%4,791,1788.32%57,598,0535,687
3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 57,603,740100.00%00.00%57,603,7400
4 - To re-appoint
Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors		57,081,40699.10%520,2330.90%57,601,6392,101
5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the Auditors' remuneration57,584,86999.97%16,8900.03%57,601,7591,981
6 - To elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams57,462,58299.77%131,6510.23%57,594,2339,507
7 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE57,028,54299.01%569,6910.99%57,598,2335,507
8 - To re-elect Paula Bell57,201,29199.31%394,9420.69%57,596,2337,507
9 - To re-elect David Burke57,471,37599.79%122,8580.21%57,594,2339,507
10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist53,946,08793.66%3,652,1466.34%57,598,2335,507
11 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock57,202,91199.31%394,9720.69%57,597,8835,857
12 - To re-elect Michael Speakman57,513,40999.85%84,8240.15%57,598,2335,507
13 - Authority to
allot shares		56,610,83898.28%989,7261.72%57,600,5643,176
14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights57,577,68899.96%20,6020.04%57,598,2905,450
15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances)55,315,02096.04%2,283,3103.96%57,598,3305,410
16 - Authority to
buy back shares		56,996,47999.02%566,4440.98%57,562,92340,817
17 - Authority to make political donations56,787,72198.58%815,2791.42%57,603,000740
18 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice56,508,23098.10%1,095,5101.90%57,603,7400

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 57,603,740 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 79.16% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 18 May 2022 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 328,954 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 13, and 17 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16, and 18 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.

© 2022 PR Newswire
