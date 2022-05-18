KELLER GROUP PLC - Result of AGM

18 May 2022

Keller Group plc (the "Company")

Result of 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Keller Group plc announces that all resolutions were passed at the Company's AGM held at the offices of DLA Piper UK LLP, 160 Aldersgate Street, London EC1A 4HT at 9:30am on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.

As announced on 1 February 2022, Nancy Tuor Moore, independent Non-executive Director and Chair of Keller's Environment Committee, having served on the Board for eight years, retired from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's 2022 AGM. Nancy was succeeded as Environment Committee Chair by Juan Hernández Abrams who, as previously announced, had joined the Board as an independent Non-executive Director on 1 February 2022.

In line with recommended practice, a poll was conducted on each resolution at the meeting and the total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Votes Withheld 1 - To receive the Report and Accounts 57,525,018 99.99% 4,550 0.01% 57,529,568 74,172 2 - To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 52,806,875 91.68% 4,791,178 8.32% 57,598,053 5,687 3 - To declare a final dividend of 23.3p per Ordinary Share 57,603,740 100.00% 0 0.00% 57,603,740 0 4 - To re-appoint

Ernst & Young LLP as Auditors 57,081,406 99.10% 520,233 0.90% 57,601,639 2,101 5 - To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to agree the Auditors' remuneration 57,584,869 99.97% 16,890 0.03% 57,601,759 1,981 6 - To elect Juan G. Hernández Abrams 57,462,582 99.77% 131,651 0.23% 57,594,233 9,507 7 - To re-elect Peter Hill CBE 57,028,542 99.01% 569,691 0.99% 57,598,233 5,507 8 - To re-elect Paula Bell 57,201,291 99.31% 394,942 0.69% 57,596,233 7,507 9 - To re-elect David Burke 57,471,375 99.79% 122,858 0.21% 57,594,233 9,507 10 - To re-elect Eva Lindqvist 53,946,087 93.66% 3,652,146 6.34% 57,598,233 5,507 11 - To re-elect Baroness Kate Rock 57,202,911 99.31% 394,972 0.69% 57,597,883 5,857 12 - To re-elect Michael Speakman 57,513,409 99.85% 84,824 0.15% 57,598,233 5,507 13 - Authority to

allot shares 56,610,838 98.28% 989,726 1.72% 57,600,564 3,176 14 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 57,577,688 99.96% 20,602 0.04% 57,598,290 5,450 15 - Authority to disapply pre-emption rights (limited circumstances) 55,315,020 96.04% 2,283,310 3.96% 57,598,330 5,410 16 - Authority to

buy back shares 56,996,479 99.02% 566,444 0.98% 57,562,923 40,817 17 - Authority to make political donations 56,787,721 98.58% 815,279 1.42% 57,603,000 740 18 - Authority to call a general meeting on 14 days' notice 56,508,230 98.10% 1,095,510 1.90% 57,603,740 0

Votes 'For' and 'Against' are expressed as a percentage of votes received. A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution. Votes were cast for a total of 57,603,740 ordinary shares of 10 pence per share, representing 79.16% of the total number of votes capable of being cast at the AGM. The Company's issued share capital as at 18 May 2022 was 73,099,735 ordinary shares and the number of votes per share is one. The Company held 328,954 shares in Treasury, which do not carry any voting rights. Resolutions 1 to 13, and 17 were proposed as Ordinary Resolutions and resolutions 14 to 16, and 18 as Special Resolutions.

This announcement will be available for viewing on the Company's website, www.keller.com, as soon as practicable. The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of AGM, which is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.keller.com.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 6,000 projects every year, generating annual revenue of more than £2bn.