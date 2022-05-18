Insights on Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size & Share Calculated to Reach USD 42013.2 Million by 2027, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%: Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global infectious disease diagnostics market was worth around USD 28152.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 42013.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.9 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the digital remittance market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the digital remittance market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.9 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market was valued approximately USD 28152.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 42013.2 Million by 2028.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in occurrence of infectious diseases, presence of key players, development of the healthcare sector, presence of national clinical laboratories, advancement in technology for diagnostic instruments in the region, and an increase in awareness among the population regarding the availability of treatment devices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in demand for early diagnosis, development of healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement in diagnostic testing, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market By Product (Reagents, Kits, and Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services), By Type of Testing (Laboratory Testing, and POC Testing), By Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA Sequencing & NGS, DNA Microarrays, and Other Technologies), By Disease Type (COVID-19, HIV, HAIs, Hepatitis, CT/NG, HPV, TB, Influenza, and Other Infectious Diseases), By End-User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Academic Research Institutes, and Other End Users), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 - 2028." into their research database.

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Overview

Infectious disease diagnostics is the procedure by which the causative agent of an infectious disease is identified and often characterized. It can be based solely on clinical presentation or more rigorous diagnostic tests, such as culturing of the infectious agent, microscopy, biochemical screens, and molecular methods. Diagnostic tests are crucial for diagnosing diseases and for the overall improvement of global health. Traditional methods were time-consuming and often produced inaccurate results. This led to the emergence of quick, accurate, and portable testing products in the market.

The growth of the infectious disease diagnosis market is mainly due to the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, Swine Flu, etc.; growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests; progress in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics; and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized testing services.

Industry Dynamics:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: The global prevalence of infectious diseases and onset of COVID-19.

The prevalence of infectious diseases in developed and developing regions positively influenced the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market and is expected to be a major factor in its growth during the forecast period. The diagnosis and management of such diseases are responsible for the increasing number of prescriptions for infectious disease diagnostic tests. These factors, alongside the growing trend for preventive medicine, are expected to drive the demand for the infectious disease diagnostics market.

Restraints: Lack of accuracy of point of care diagnostic tests and Unfavorable reimbursement scenario.

In underdeveloped and low-income regions, lack of training among clinicians and poor accessibility has led to decreased adoption of Infectious Disease Diagnostics test kits. Moreover, Inadequate reimbursement is a major factor restraining the growth of the infectious disease diagnostics market. A major challenge that most diagnostic companies face in commercializing their tests is getting health insurers to pay for them.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is segregated based on product, type of testing, technology, disease type, and end-user.

By product, the global market is distinguished into Reagents, Kits, and Consumables, Instruments, and Software & Services. In 2020, the reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of this market. The driving factor for the growth of this segment was the frequent purchase of these products due to their recurrent usage.

By technology, the global market is bifurcated into Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Microbiology, PCR, INAAT, DNA Sequencing & NGS, DNA Microarrays, and Other Technologies. The immunodiagnostics segment is projected to account for the largest share. This can be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassays in COVID-19 testing, POC infectious disease testing, the development of novel immunodiagnostic tests, and the rising trend of automation.

List of Key Players of Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market:

Abbott Laboratories (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd( Switzerland )

) bioMérieux SA ( France )

) Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Quidel Corporation(US)

Hologic Inc. (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG ( Germany )

) Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

and Company (US) PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

QIAGEN ( Netherlands )

) Grifols S.A. ( Spain )

) DiaSorin S.p.A ( Italy )

) Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Sysmex Corporation ( Japan )

) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

Genetic Signatures ( Australia )

) OraSure Technologies (US)

Trinity Biotech Plc. ( Ireland )

) Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc. (US)

Seegene Inc. ( South Korea )

) Co-Diagnostics Inc. (US)

ELITechGroup ( France )

) Epitope Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Trivitron Healthcare ( India )

) Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) InBios International Inc. (US)

ABACUS Diagnostica Oy ( Finland )

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details
Market size value in 2021 USD 28152.7 Million
Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 42013.2 Million
Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.9 % 2022-2028
Base Year 2020
Historic Years 2016 - 2021
Forecast Years 2022 - 2028
Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use
Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd(Switzerland), bioMérieux SA (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Quidel Corporation(US), Hologic, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Grifols S.A. (Spain), DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), Genetic Signatures (Australia), OraSure Technologies (US), Trinity Biotech Plc. (Ireland), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (US), Seegene Inc. (South Korea), Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (US), ELITechGroup (France), Epitope Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), InBios International, Inc. (US), and ABACUS Diagnostica Oy (Finland).

Recent Developments

In May 2021, Torus Biosystems revealed the USD 25 million series-A financing to advance infectious disease diagnostics across healthcare settings.

In March 2020, Abbott Laboratories launched the ID NOW COVID-19 Test.

Regional Dominance:

Improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention.

The infectious disease diagnostics market is dominated by North America in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in occurrence of infectious diseases, presence of key players, development of the healthcare sector, presence of national clinical laboratories, advancement in technology for diagnostic instruments in the region, and an increase in awareness among the population regarding the availability of treatment devices. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028, owing to an increase in the prevalence of infectious diseases, a rise in demand for early diagnosis, development of healthcare infrastructure, technological advancement in diagnostic testing, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.

Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Reagents, Kits, and Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By Type of Testing Outlook (2022-2028)

Laboratory Testing

POC Testing

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

PCR

INAAT

DNA Sequencing & NGS

DNA Microarrays

Other technologies

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By Disease Type Outlook (2022-2028)

COVID-19

HIV

HAIs

Hepatitis

CT/NG

HPV

TB

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic Research Institutes

Other End Users

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

