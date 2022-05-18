Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
18.05.2022 | 11:41
Sveriges Riksbank: RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameStockholm Exergi Hold
IsinSE0010599001
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2025-02-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameStockholm Exergi Hold
IsinSE0013101896
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2024-09-17
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln14
Volume bought, SEK mln14
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM49,98
Lowest accepted yield, DM49,98
Highest yield, DM49,98
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameAtrium Ljungberg AB
IsinSE0013360351
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2026-10-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM199
Lowest accepted yield, DM199
Highest yield, DM199
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameAtrium Ljungberg AB
IsinSE0013883428
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2027-02-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM220
Lowest accepted yield, DM220
Highest yield, DM220
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameSpecialfastigheter
IsinSE0014783205
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2026-09-14
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln60
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM48
Lowest accepted yield, DM48
Highest yield, DM48
Accepted at lowest yield, %50,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameSpecialfastigheter
IsinSE0012676112
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-06-15
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameLundbergföretagen AB
IsinSE0013359650
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2025-05-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln60
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids2
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield, DM58
Lowest accepted yield, DM58
Highest yield, DM58
Accepted at lowest yield, %50,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameSecuritas AB
IsinXS2448037684
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2024-02-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM60
Lowest accepted yield, DM60
Highest yield, DM60
Accepted at lowest yield, %100,00

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2022-05-18
NameSecuritas AB
IsinXS2445350890
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2024-11-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


