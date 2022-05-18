Sims Limited Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek

- Second year recognized as an environmentally and socially responsible company -

NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Limited (Sims), a global leader in metal recycling, providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy, today announced that the company made Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the second year in a row. Sims was one of 499 companies on the list, which highlights companies that are leaders in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) practices.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue on key corporate responsibility indicators including: environmental stewardship, workforce and leadership diversity, community impact, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 people on how these efforts were perceived.

"We are proud to be recognized among America's top companies as a corporate responsibility and ESG leader," said Alistair Field, group chief executive officer and managing director of Sims Limited. "We are committed to operating in a way that is best in class - extending to our environmental stewardship, respect of laws and human rights, and positive engagement in our communities. This will help us to achieve our purpose: create a world without waste to preserve our planet."

Over the past year, Sims has made ambitious new commitments in its corporate sustainability program, including committing to become carbon neutral by 2030 and to use 100 percent renewable electricity across all operations by 2025. Earlier this year, Sims was ranked 11th on Corporate Knight's Global 100 List of the most sustainable companies in the world. The company also became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, a corporate leadership platform that focuses on aligning strategy and operations with achieving societal benefits. Sims responded to the crisis in Ukraine by making a $200,000 AUD donation to UNICEF to provide humanitarian relief.

"Sims Limited's businesses enable a sustainable future. Metal products made with recycled materials are lower in embodied emissions and are a key building block for technologies, including electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that are essential to realising a sustainable, low-carbon economy. The way we deliver these services is just as important to our goals, so we're delighted to have our efforts recognised by Newsweek and Statista," continued Mr. Field.

The company's annual Sustainability Report shares more about how the company is continuing to strengthen its practices to deliver social, environmental and economic value. For the complete 2022 list of America's Most Responsible Companies, visit https://www.newsweek.com/americas-most-responsible-companies-2022.

About Sims Limited

Founded in 1917, Sims Limited is a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in renewable energy. Our 3,880 employees operate from more than 200 facilities across 15 countries. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: SGM) and its American Depositary Shares are quoted on the Over-the-Counter market in the United States (USOTC: SMSMY). Our purpose, create a world without waste to preserve our planet, is what drives us to constantly innovate and offer new solutions in the circular economy for consumers, businesses, governments and communities around the world. For more information, visit www.simsltd.com .

About America's Most Responsible Companies 2022

The list of America's Most Responsible Companies is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance compiled by Newsweek and Statista, an independent consultancy. This year it analysed 2000 largest public companies by revenue in the US who published a document the same as or similar to a Corporate Responsibility report. The analysis included publicly available performance data in the environmental, social and corporate governance categories. Second, Statista conducted a survey, asking 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perceptions of the companies related to corporate social responsibility. All elements were weighted to produce a final score and the total list comprises 499 companies. The list has been published annually since 2020.