

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's industrial production rose in March, as initially estimated, latest data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent monthly in March, as estimated.



Shipments and the inventory ratio rose 0.6 percent each monthly, in March.



Meanwhile, inventories decreased 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 1.7 percent in March, in line with the initial estimate.



Production capacity increased 0.1 percent monthly in March and fell 1.2 percent from a year ago. The capacity utilization rate decreased 1.6 percent from the previous month and 4.4 percent from a year ago.







