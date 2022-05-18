- (PLX AI) - Target Q1 adjusted EPS USD 2.19 vs. estimate USD 3.07
- • Q1 EPS USD 2.16
- • Q1 revenue USD 25,200 million vs. estimate USD 24,500 million
- • Q1 operating income USD 1,300 million vs. estimate USD 1,980 million
- • Operating margin rate of 5.3% was well below expectations, driven primarily by gross margin pressure reflecting actions to reduce excess inventory as well as higher freight and transportation costs
- • CEO says faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time
- • Target expects Q2 operating income margin rate will be in a wide range centered around 5.3 percent, same as Q1
- • Target continues to expect low- to mid- single digit revenue growth for full-year 2022
