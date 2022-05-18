Automotive Infotainment Market Size Worth $15.13 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive infotainment market is expected to reach USD 15.13 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The increasing demand for advanced safety features, self-driving vehicles, digital cockpits for driver assistance, and entertainment purposes is driving the growth of the automotive infotainment market. Furthermore, changing consumer preferences toward technologically advanced products are the key factors contributing to the growth of the overall automotive infotainment market.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Increasing penetration of augmented reality technology is majorly contributing to the rising development of the heads-up display segment during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

The OE fitted segment is expected to hold significant market share by volume in the automotive infotainment market, this is majorly due to its easier serving, low maintenance, and company warranty feature.

The passenger car segment accounted for the largest revenue share of around 80.0% of the overall automotive infotainment market in 2021. The increasing demand for the technology advanced features in the passenger vehicles, used by the transportation sector, is a key contributor to the major share of the segment.

Read 110-page market research report, "Automotive Infotainment Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product Type (Audio Unit, Display Units, Heads-Up Displays), By Fit Type, By Vehicle Type, And Regional Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Automotive Infotainment Market Growth & Trends

Collaboration & partnership between e-commerce companies and automobile manufacturers are expected to create new growth opportunities for the automotive infotainment market. For instance, in January 2022, Amazon.com Inc. and Stellantis NV collaborated to develop the trucks and cars equipped with the Amazon software dashboard and deploy them within the Amazon delivery vehicles fleet. These vehicles will be equipped with infotainment system and collect real-time data using the Amazon cloud service.

One of the critical challenges the automotive infotainment market faces is the shutting down of 3G networking services by a major cellular operator such as AT&T. The company shut down its 3G network in March 2021, and other networking firms are following the same path. Millions of cars connected with 3G networks will face serious network issues, making the installed infotainment system incompatible.

Prominent automobile manufacturers are working closely with software development companies for developing a technologically advanced solution that provides an edge over their competitors. In January 2021, General Motors and Cruise took a strategic move by entering into a long-term partnership with Microsoft to accelerate its sales and incorporate cloud computing for self-driving vehicles. The strategic partnership is expected to bring innovations in self-driving vehicles and create new growth opportunities for the automotive infotainment market.

Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive infotainment market, based on the product type, fit type, vehicle type, and region:

Automotive Infotainment Market - Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Audio unit

Display unit

Heads-Up display

Navigation unit

Communication unit

Automotive Infotainment Market - Fit Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

OE Fitted

Aftermarket

Automotive Infotainment Market - Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Infotainment Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East &Africa

List of Key Players in Automotive Infotainment Market

Alpine Electronics

Clarion Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Harman International

JVC KENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Visteon Corporation

Electric Vehicle Infotainment Market - The global electric vehicle infotainment market size is expected to reach USD 225.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for in-car infotainment systems has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of small and medium sized EV has led to the increased utilization of infotainment systems.

