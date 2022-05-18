Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Franchise Global Health Inc. Announces Timing of Release of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Global Health Inc. ("Franchise Global" or the "Company") (TSX-V: FGH; FRA: WV4A) plans to release its first quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. A conference call hosted by senior management will be held on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST.

Telephone Access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toronto local or International: 1-416-915-3239
  • Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610

About Franchise Global

Franchise Global, through its subsidiaries, is a multi-national operator in the medical cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, with principal operations in Germany and with operations, assets, strategic partnerships and investments internationally. Franchise Global's business objective is to develop a fully-integrated, leading European medical cannabis business, with the goal of providing high-quality pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis to distribution partners and, ultimately, to patients, at competitive prices. For more information please visit www.franchiseglobalhealth.com (http://www.franchiseglobalhealth.com/).

CONTACT INFORMATION

Clifford Starke, CEO and Executive ChairmanTel: +1 (778) 847 1880
Buchanan Communications LtdTel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
Jamie Hooper / Ariadna PeretzFGH@buchanan.uk.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
