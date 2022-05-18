- (PLX AI) - TJX Q1 sales USD 11,400 million vs. estimate USD 11,590 million.
- • Q1 net income USD 587 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.49
- • Outlook Q2 EPS USD 0.65-0.69 vs. consensus USD 0.74
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|56,23
|56,37
|15:01
|56,25
|56,40
|15:00
|Zeit
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:52
|TJX Q1 Profit Beats Estimates; Target Stock Falls As Profitability Came In Well Below Expectations
|MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) said its first-quarter pretax profit margin and earnings per share, each on an adjusted basis, exceeded its plans even though sales were...
|14:46
|TJX ticks higher on profit improvement, inventory management
|14:34
|Recap: TJX Companies Q1 Earnings
|13:58
|The TJX Companies, Inc. Profit Rises In Q1, but misses estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $587.47...
|13:46
|TJX Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.08, revenue of $11.41B misses by $170M
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|TJX COMPANIES INC
|51,77
|-2,83 %