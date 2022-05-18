Halberd Corporation: Halberd Engages Professional Firm to Proceed with FDA Filings

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has engaged the services of mdi Consultants, Inc. (mdi) to assist Halberd in navigating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) complex application and certification processes. mdi will guide Halberd on the FDA application and testing protocol and assist in filing the appropriate documents and disclosures with the FDA in each stage of the process. After numerous discussions, Halberd is confident that mdi is the right choice to effectively and efficiently facilitate this significant milestone in Halberd's monumental and groundbreaking, historic journey.

Alan Schwartz, Executive Vice-President of mdi Consultants, Inc., commented, "We look forward to assisting Halberd's new technology through the FDA review process. mdi has 44 years of regulatory experience and has successfully guided over 4,000 devices/products through the FDA review process."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "Halberd recognizes that it does not have the expertise required to efficiently and effectively navigate the intracacies of the FDA's application process for new drugs and devices. The expertise that mdi brings to the table will fill that gap and speed us along in our quest to get FDA certification for our groundbreaking patented and patent-pending devices, antibodies and associated drugs."

About mdi Consultants Inc.

mdi Consultants has been providing FDA regulatory consulting services since 1978. They have successfully assisted in obtaining over 4,000 510(k) approvals for their clients on all types of medical devices. mdi has worked with companies worldwide.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 20 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

