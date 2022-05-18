

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European new car registrations declined for the tenth successive month in April, as supply chain issues continued to hurt production, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said Wednesday.



Registrations of new passenger cars dropped 20.6 percent year-over-year in April, after falling 20.5 percent in the previous month.



With the exception of the pandemic year in 2020, this was the weakest April result in terms of volumes sold since record began, the Brussels-based ACEA said.



The number of vehicles registered across the EU region totaled 684,506 units in April compared to 862,443 units produced in the corresponding month last year.



All four major EU markets recorded losses in April.



Italy posted the largest decline of 33.0 percent. France also registered a double-digit fall of 22.6 percent and Germany logged a 21.5 percent decrease.



Spain's registrations were 12.1 percent lower in April compared to last year.



During the first fourth months of this year, total car registrations in EU dropped 14.4 percent as compared to the same period last year.







