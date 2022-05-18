Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - CAVU Mining Corp. (CSE: CAVU) (OTCQB: CAVVF) (FSE: 8NQ) ("CAVU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, pursuant to a directors' resolution, it has changed its name to CAVU Energy Metals Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of CAVU Energy Metals Corp. on or about [May 20]. The Company's trading symbol will remain as "CAVU". The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 14964E104 and CA14964E1043 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About CAVU Mining Corp.

CAVU Mining Corp. is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral projects containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company is currently focused on the exploration of its Hopper Copper-Gold Project in Yukon and recently acquired Star Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in BC.. For more information visit www.cavumining.com.

On behalf of the board of directors,

Dr. Jaap Verbaas, P.Geo.

CEO and Director

CAVU Mining Corp.

jverbaas@cavumining.com

604-493-2997

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124482