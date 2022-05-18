Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 18, 2022) - ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) (the "Corporation" or the "Company" or "ICEsoft") is pleased to announce it will be hosting an upcoming investor call to present its 2021 Year End financial results and to provide a general business update. The call is to be held on Wednesday, May 25th, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT / 4:30 PM EDT. Parties interested in attending may do so using the following credentials.

Topic: ICEsoft Technologies Shareholder Update Call / Year End Financials Review

Time: May 25, 2022 01:30 PM Vancouver

Zoom Meeting URL:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83037222414?pwd=nqqxPlD-vRswbsjLdvgCLLl7TAxRNM.1

Dial In:

+1 647 558 0588 Canada

+1 778 907 2071 Canada

Meeting ID: 830 3722 2414

Passcode: 200697

About ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp.:

Voyent Alert! is an ICEsoft Technologies solution created in 2018 to provide personalized and enriched communication services for municipalities, regional governments, first responders, organizations, and institutions. Built on ICEsoft's suite of legacy products, Voyent Alert! is a new Software-as-a-Service offering for delivering context-enriched notifications and content.

ICEsoft Technologies Canada Corp. (CSE: ISFT) is a software as a service ("SaaS") company. ICEsoft's current software, which is available as freeware with a pay to use version, is used by some 150,000 developers, 20,000 companies, and some 400 paying customers.

For more information, please contact:

Brian McKinney

Chief Executive Officer Tel: 403-663-3320

Forward-Looking Information Advisory

