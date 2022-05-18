The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has announced a mandate for rooftop solar on commercial and public buildings by 2025, and for residential buildings by 2029. The EU target for renewable energy has been increased from 40% to 45%.The European Commission is taking its "mission to become independent from Russian fossil fuels as quickly as possible" to "another level," EC President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference for the REPower EU plan. The commission is proposing a solar rooftop requirement for commercial and public buildings from 2025, and for new residential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...