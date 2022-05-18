MENZIES(JOHN) PLC - Notice of AGM

John Menzies plc

(the "Company")

18 May 2022

Publication of Notice of Annual General Meeting

The Company confirms that the following documents have today been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders:

Notice of Annual General Meeting (" AGM "); and

"); and associated Form of Proxy

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of each of these documents will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at:

www.menziesaviation.com/investor-centre.

Important information regarding the AGM

The AGM will be held at 11:00am on Thursday23 June 2022 at the registered office of the Company, 2 Lochside Avenue, Edinburgh Park, Edinburgh, EH12 9DJ.

The AGM is being held as a combined physical and electronic meeting and shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting electronically and vote on the relevant resolutions online or by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy in advance of the meeting. This will ensure that your vote will be counted even if attendance at the meeting is restricted or you or any other person appointed as a proxy are unable to attend.

Details of how to return the proxy appointment and electronic voting arrangements can be found in the notes accompanying the Notice of AGM set out on pages 7 to 11.

Any shareholder who would like to submit a question in advance of the AGM is invited to do so by sending an email to investor.relations@menziesaviation.com.

Enquiries:

John Geddes

Corporate Affairs Director & Group Company Secretary

0131 225 8555