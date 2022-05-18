Indian developer Greenko has started building a hybrid energy storage project with 10.8 GWh of daily pumped storage, 3 GW of solar, and 550 MW of wind.From pv magazine India Greenko has started building a 5.23 GW renewables-integrated storage project in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The project, which is purportedly the first of its kind, will pair energy storage with wind and solar power. It will feature 10.8 GWh of daily pumped storage, 3 GW of solar, and 550 MW of wind. Hyderabad-based Greenko expects the $3 billion project to become operational by the end of 2023. It has already started ...

