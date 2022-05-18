Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
18.05.22
08:02 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
18.05.2022 | 17:05
On the Change in Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega 1" Observation Status

Nasdaq Riga decided on May 18, 2022 to make changes in the observation status
applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (KA11R, ISIN LV0000100402). 

Likvidejama AS "Kurzemes atslega 1" on May 18, 2022 has submitted its Audited
Annual report of 2021. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation
status was supplemented on May 2, 2022 have ceased to exist. 

The observation status which was applied on November 17, 2020 is still in force.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
