Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions celebrates significant growth throughout the UK and EMEA markets with management changes to support increasing demand. The appointment of Giulia Marcolina as Managing Director and Mike Konold as AV Solutions Director of Align's UK-based headquarters, will enable the team to deliver innovative collaborative technology and state-of-the-art AV solutions.

Giulia brings over 25 years of IT experience, previously serving as Align's Programme Manager, delivering corporate office relocation and consolidation projects for clients such as Blackrock, Total Gas and Power, and UBS. In her new role, she will lead Align's team of project managers in building upon Align's longstanding business relationships and delivering complex technology programmes including office design and build, cable infrastructure, and AV and security solutions.

"Giulia's wealth of knowledge and experience across the spectrum of workplace technologies paired with her collaborative leadership style will be pivotal in Align meeting its strategic goals," said Jim Dooling, CEO and President of Align. "With her expertise and keen attention to detail, she will be instrumental in driving revenue, increasing our presence throughout EMEA, empowering our team and improving the overall customer experience."

"I am honored to have been given the opportunity to lead a strong team of industry specialists in pushing our strategic vision forward," said Giulia. "I look forward to leveraging my expertise to grow our team, empower our professionals to provide innovative IT solutions across the UK and EMEA and to further our mission as a leading technology solutions provider."

Align has also added Mike Konold, a 25-year veteran within the Audio-Visual, Telephony and Networks space. As the AV Solutions Director at Align, he will be working with clients on designing and integrating state-of-the art, dynamic AV solutions to enhance collaboration and employee engagement. Prior to joining the London team, he served as a Head of Collaboration Platforms at Schroders.

"Mike has an expansive and successful track record working in both AV environments and new builds," said Giulia. "As the new AV Solutions Director, he will be essential in expanding our professional services portfolio."

"The Align Team has a rich history of positioning and supporting clients for future growth and technological innovation, and I am excited to be a part of that," said Mike. "Having come from the client side, I bring a unique perspective to the team and look forward to building and fortifying relationships with Align's existing and future clients."

