BizClik Media: TECH LIVE LONDON Preview

NORWICH, England, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TECH LIVE LONDON, BizClik Media Group's fourth live event of 2022, will kick off next month, and will feature speakers who are at the forefront of the tech, AI, cyber, cloud, and 5G industries, as well as leading women in STEM.

The two-day hybrid event will kick off on Wednesday, June 23rd, and conclude at the end of Thursday, June 24th. Hundreds of attendees are expected in person, with thousands more tuning in online via the digital event platform Brella.

This will be our biggest event yet, with four zones - Technology & AI, Cloud & 5G, Cyber, and March8 - Women in STEM - taking over the iconic Tobacco Dock venue in LONDON.

There will be more than 80 speakers spread over six stages - four in-person, and two digital. All attendees will be able to watch any of the six stages, regardless of whether they are an in-person or virtual guest.

Each in-person stage will be in one of the four zones, but attendees are able to move between zones freely - regardless of what kind of ticket they have.

On top of the fantastic line-up of speakers (more on them below), there will also be a TECH showcase, where some of the newest and most interesting innovations in the industry will be on display. A lot of the exhibitions are still under wraps for now, although Eric and Gizmo, Nottinghamshire County Council's robot dogs, will be there!

The line-up of speakers includes Inderpal Bhandari, Global Chief Data Officer at IBM, Aaron Celaya, Squadron Commander at United States Space Force, and Belinda Finch, Chief Information Officer at Three.

Other big names include Aishwarya Srinivasan from Google, Lesley Kipling from Microsoft, Frank Wilde from Oracle, Edwige Robinson from T-Mobile, and many, many more. See more of our speakers on the TECH LIVE LONDON website here .

Each day's programme will start at 9.40am with an introductory talk, followed by speakers and panels on each stage throughout the day. While the lunch break will provide plenty of socialising opportunities, networking breaks are also scheduled regularly during the event.

And of course, this will all take place at the historic Tobacco Dock, situated in the heart of East LONDON. Built more than 200 years ago as a hub for cargo from across the world, the Grade 1 listed building has long played host to groundbreaking events, conferences and exhibitions. Soon, it will also be packed full of people ready and willing to discuss the technology, AI, cyber, cloud and 5G industries.

Daisy Slater, Marketing Manager for Technology, Mobile and Data Centre magazines, said: "Following the success of our previous events earlier this year, such as Sustainability LIVE, I am so excited for the launch of our inaugural TECH LIVE LONDON hybrid event in June.

"The event is a chance to bring together some of the world's leading technology companies and their thought leaders to shape the future of the tech industry and I'm so excited to be a part of it!"

Emily Cook, Marketing Manager for March8 said: "I am counting down the days for when we can unite the leading decision-makers in the tech industry as part of our biggest-ever hybrid event.

"I am so excited to showcase the inspiring women at the forefront of STEM industries on the March8 stage. Being able to shine a light on some amazing women in male-dominated industries is imperative to March8's core values of elevating women."

Find out more at live.technologymagazine.com/tech-live-london/

Media Contact

Jack Goddard

jack.goddard@bizclikmedia.com