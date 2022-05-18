Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
PRFOODS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRFOODS AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2022 | 18:05
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRFoods: Changes in financial results publication

PRFoods AS declares that 2021/2022 financial year 9 months unaudited results will be published, according to Stock Exchange rules no later than two months after end of the reporting period, 31.5.2022. Although interim report will be unaudited, PRFoods has required a third party assessment of the impact of sale of Heimon Kala Oy, taking into account that final purchase price is dependent on certain conditions subsequent presumed to be met before publication.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee


PRFOODS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.