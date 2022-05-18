Anzeige
18.05.2022 | 18:19
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-May-2022 / 16:47 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 30th April 2022, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 98.62 pence*.

For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust

* the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 0.82p declared on 27th April 2022 and due to be paid on 27th May 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6th May 2022. The ex-dividend date was 5th May 2022. 

All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    +44 7709 516 048 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 162648 
EQS News ID:  1356051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 18, 2022 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

