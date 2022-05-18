Anzeige
18.05.2022 | 19:34
Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market to Surpass US$ 8,187.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,785.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market:

Key companies operating in the market are launching new products based on hydrogel, which is expected to drive growth of the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market. For instance, in January 2021, Alcon, a manufacturer of eye care products launched PRECISION1. It is a silicone hydrogel-based disposable contact lens comprising 51% water, dubbed verofilcon A. The advantage of the lens is that it can hold a permanent layer of moisture on its surface and has an ultraviolet-light-blocking compound for protection against UVA and UVB rays. Hence, the launch of such hydrogel-based products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5022

Key Market Takeaways:

The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%% during the forecast period, owing to high research activities in the development of new hydrogel-based products. For instance, in June 2021, researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas, developed a new class of hydrogels for noncontact, non-invasive, precise & controllable medical devices. These can be used for a wide range of biomedical applications such as photodynamic therapy, drug delivery, photo-thermal therapy, and regenerative medicine.

Among source, synthetic segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as high water absorption capacity, wide varieties of raw chemical resources, and well-defined structure among others.

Key players operating in the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ashland, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Micropore Technologies, Neurelis, Inc., and ProLynx Inc.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/5022

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Source

    • Natural
    • Synthetic
    • Hybrid

Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Route of Delivery

    • Oral Cavity
    • Subcutaneous
    • Topical
    • Others

Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Region:

  • North America
    • By Country:
      • U.S.
      • Canada
  • Europe
    • By Country:
      • U.K.
      • Germany
      • Italy
      • France
      • Spain
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • By Country:
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • ASEAN
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • By Country:
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
      • Argentina
      • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • By Country:
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • South Africa
      • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5022

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner - Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902389/Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

