Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market to Surpass US$ 8,187.6 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,785.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market:
Key companies operating in the market are launching new products based on hydrogel, which is expected to drive growth of the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market. For instance, in January 2021, Alcon, a manufacturer of eye care products launched PRECISION1. It is a silicone hydrogel-based disposable contact lens comprising 51% water, dubbed verofilcon A. The advantage of the lens is that it can hold a permanent layer of moisture on its surface and has an ultraviolet-light-blocking compound for protection against UVA and UVB rays. Hence, the launch of such hydrogel-based products is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9%% during the forecast period, owing to high research activities in the development of new hydrogel-based products. For instance, in June 2021, researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at Texas, developed a new class of hydrogels for noncontact, non-invasive, precise & controllable medical devices. These can be used for a wide range of biomedical applications such as photodynamic therapy, drug delivery, photo-thermal therapy, and regenerative medicine.
Among source, synthetic segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to factors such as high water absorption capacity, wide varieties of raw chemical resources, and well-defined structure among others.
Key players operating in the global hydrogel-based drug delivery system market include Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ashland, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Micropore Technologies, Neurelis, Inc., and ProLynx Inc.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
- Hybrid
Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Route of Delivery
- Oral Cavity
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
- Others
Global Hydrogel-Based Drug Delivery System Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
